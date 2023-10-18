The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) and the UTEP Miners (2-5) will meet in a matchup of CUSA teams on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Aggies favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico State vs. UTEP matchup.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-2.5) 49 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-2.5) 49.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

UTEP has won two games against the spread this season.

The Miners have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

New Mexico State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

