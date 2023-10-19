The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-1.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 156 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of those games.

He has homered in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 79 games this season (50.6%), including 27 multi-run games (17.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings