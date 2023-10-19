Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Brown County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brownwood High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Lubbock, TX
Friday
Early High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: San Angelo, TX
Sidney High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
Mullin High School at Blanket High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Blanket, TX
- Conference: 1A -
Bangs High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tolar, TX
