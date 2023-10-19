Leander High School is hosting Hendrickson High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, October 19.

Hendrickson vs. Leander Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Leander, TX

Leander , TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Chilton High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Granger, TX

Granger, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit Christian Academ - Cedar Park at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Pflugerville Connolly at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Salado, TX

Salado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Connally High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentwood Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pflugerville High School at Elgin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Temple, TX

Conference: 5A - District 18

5A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Austin High School - Austin

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 20

Location: Austin, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School