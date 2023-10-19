On Thursday, Josh Jung (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.

In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks while batting .266.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jung has gotten a hit in 90 of 130 games this year (69.2%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in 22 games this year (16.9%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.8% of his games this year, Jung has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 54 of 130 games this year, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings