On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Jose Urquidy

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266.

In 63.6% of his games this year (96 of 151), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 151 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (9.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had an RBI in 46 games this year (30.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season (36.4%), including 15 multi-run games (9.9%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings