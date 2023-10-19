Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the ALCS.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 59 of 92 games this season (64.1%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (22.8%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (19.6%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has had an RBI in 33 games this season (35.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.