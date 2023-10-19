Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Houston Astros (90-72) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:03 PM ET on October 19.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 65 out of the 109 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

Texas is 65-44 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

