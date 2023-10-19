Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Houston Astros (90-72) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:03 PM ET on October 19.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) for the Astros.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have won 65 out of the 109 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas is 65-44 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 8
|@ Orioles
|W 11-8
|Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez
|October 10
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer
|October 15
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 16
|@ Astros
|W 5-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
