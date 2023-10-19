The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the fourth game of the ALCS on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Astros will try to tie things up as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Neither team has announced a starter.

The favored Rangers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have gone 65-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Texas has gone 58-41 (58.6%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 86 times this season for an 86-74-9 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 41-25 56-47 68-56 29-16

