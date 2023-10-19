The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the fourth game of the ALCS on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Astros will try to tie things up as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers, while the Astros have yet to name their starter.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, Oct. 7, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Heaney is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Heaney heads into this game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In 14 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros - Home - -

