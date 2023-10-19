AAC play pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) against the Rice Owls (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. Rice matchup.

Rice vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Rice is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Owls have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Tulsa has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.