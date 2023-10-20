Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Bell County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Live Oak Classical School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul Catholic School at Central Texas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pflugerville Connolly at Salado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Salado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Connally High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian High School at Lake Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy High School at McGregor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harker Heights High School at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hearne, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
