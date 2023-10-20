This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Collin County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

McKinney High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Frisco at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School - Plano at St Frederick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano West Senior High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Carter High School