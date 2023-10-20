Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet Alexander Shevchenko next in the Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals. Auger-Aliassime has the third-best odds to win (+400) at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Auger-Aliassime's Next Match

On Friday, October 27 at 2:50 PM ET, Auger-Aliassime will play Shevchenko in the quarterfinals, after getting past Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 in the previous round.

Auger-Aliassime is currently listed at -300 to win his next contest against Shevchenko. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Auger-Aliassime Stats

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 65-ranked Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime has won one of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 22-20.

Auger-Aliassime is 21-15 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.

Auger-Aliassime has played 25.3 games per match in his 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has averaged 25.1 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.2% of his games on serve, and 19.6% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his games on serve and 19.9% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.