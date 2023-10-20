Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Hall County, Texas this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Memphis High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
