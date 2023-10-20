Looking for how to stream high school football games in Hardin County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Hamshire Fannett High School at Silsbee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Corsicana, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridge City High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Sour Lake, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hargrave High School at Lumberton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lumberton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

