Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up at 2-2 ahead of Game 5 of the ALCS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.

Heim has recorded a hit in 91 of 137 games this season (66.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (22.6%).

Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (13.9%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.1% of his games this season, Heim has driven in at least one run. In 23 of those games (16.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored at least once 49 times this year (35.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

