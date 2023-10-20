The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 2-2.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Taveras has had a hit in 97 of 152 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 39 times (25.7%).

Looking at the 152 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 46 games this season (30.3%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season (55 of 152), with two or more runs 15 times (9.9%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings