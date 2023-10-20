Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are listed here, with two games on the NHL slate Friday.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Jack Hughes (Devils) +155 to score

Devils vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Hughes' stats: 2 goals in 3 games

Elias Lindholm (Flames) +170 to score

Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Lindholm's stats: 1 goal in 4 games

Patrik Laine (Blue Jackets) +175 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Laine's stats: 1 goal in 3 games

Anders Lee (Islanders) +190 to score

Islanders vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Lee's stats: 0 goals in 2 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Timo Meier (Devils) +200 to score

Devils vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Meier's stats: 0 goals in 3 games

Nazem Kadri (Flames) +200 to score

Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Kadri's stats: 0 goals in 4 games

Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +200 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Jenner's stats: 3 goals in 3 games

Bo Horvat (Islanders) +200 to score

Islanders vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Horvat's stats: 0 goals in 2 games

Brock Nelson (Islanders) +210 to score

Islanders vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Nelson's stats: 1 goal in 2 games

Mikael Backlund (Flames) +210 to score

Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20 Backlund's stats: 0 goals in 4 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.