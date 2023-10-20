Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Rusk County, Texas this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rusk County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sabinal High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henderson High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Magnolia , TX
- Conference: 4A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Enterprise High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
