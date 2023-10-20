Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Uvalde County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Uvalde County, Texas this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Uvalde County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sabinal High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.