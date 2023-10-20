If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wise County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Decatur High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX Conference: 4A - District 7

4A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Boyd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Boyd, TX

Boyd, TX Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Paradise High School at Brock High School