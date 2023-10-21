The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Baylor Bears (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati is averaging 26.7 points per game on offense (81st in the FBS), and ranks 65th on the other side of the ball with 25 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Baylor ranks 60th in the FBS (401 total yards per game) and 87th defensively (389.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Baylor Cincinnati 401 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (58th) 389.8 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (24th) 121.5 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.7 (17th) 279.5 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (61st) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 920 yards on 62.1% passing while recording four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Richard Reese has rushed for 229 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Dominic Richardson has been given 55 carries and totaled 218 yards while also gaining 93 yards through the air .

Monaray Baldwin paces his squad with 404 receiving yards on 17 catches with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has put up a 235-yard season so far. He's caught 15 passes on 35 targets.

Hal Presley has racked up 222 reciving yards (37 ypg) this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones leads Cincinnati with 1,322 yards (220.3 ypg) on 114-of-187 passing with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 352 rushing yards on 84 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Corey Kiner has racked up 434 yards on 87 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Xzavier Henderson's leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 receptions (out of 45 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Braden Smith has caught 22 passes while averaging 51.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins has a total of 204 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 passes and scoring one touchdown.

