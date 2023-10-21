In the contest between the Florida State Seminoles and Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Seminoles to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+14.5) Toss Up (49.5) Florida State 27, Duke 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida State vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

Against the spread, the Seminoles are 4-2-0 this year.

Florida State has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles have played six games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 3.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Florida State contests.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Devils have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Devils have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for the Duke this year is 1.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seminoles vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 42.2 18.3 48.7 11 31 26.5 Duke 31.2 9.8 29.2 10.4 41 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.