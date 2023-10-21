Can we count on Jamie Benn scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a goal)

Benn 2022-23 stats and insights

In 30 of 82 games last season, Benn scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

Benn posted 13 goals and 17 assists on the power play.

Benn averaged 2.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

