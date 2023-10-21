Keegan Bradley, the most recent champion at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, will compete at this year's event in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-21.

Looking to place a bet on Bradley at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Bradley has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Bradley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Bradley has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Bradley has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 24 -6 278 1 15 2 4 $7.5M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The past three times Bradley has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been seventh.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Bradley finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards, 64 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Bradley has played in the past year has been 291 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Bradley was better than 69% of the field at the TOUR Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.36.

Bradley carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Bradley recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Bradley carded fewer birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 9.5 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

At that most recent competition, Bradley's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.8).

Bradley finished the TOUR Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Bradley finished without one.

