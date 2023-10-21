Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Does a bet on Hintz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Roope Hintz vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hintz Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Hintz had a plus-minus rating of +31, and averaged 15:37 on the ice.

In 28 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and seven of those games included multiple goals.

Hintz had an assist in 27 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

