Looking for how to watch high school football games in Shelby County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Parmer County
  • Hardin County
  • Mitchell County
  • McLennan County
  • Nolan County
  • Hopkins County
  • Jack County
  • Taylor County
  • Guadalupe County
  • Sutton County

    • Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Cushing High School at Tenaha High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 21
    • Location: Tenaha, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.