The Tarleton State Texans (4-3) go on the road to play the Morehead State Eagles (3-3) at Memorial Stadium (TX) on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Offensively, Tarleton State ranks 32nd in the FCS with 394.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 74th in total defense (365.3 yards allowed per contest). With 374.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Morehead State ranks 49th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 39th, surrendering 327.2 total yards per game.

Tarleton State vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Tarleton State vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Tarleton State Morehead State 394.0 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.0 (58th) 365.3 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.2 (33rd) 181.9 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.3 (108th) 212.1 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.7 (14th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has 1,469 pass yards for Tarleton State, completing 51.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has racked up 607 yards on 104 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

This season, Derrel Kelley III has carried the ball 81 times for 455 yards (65.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has hauled in 44 receptions for 371 yards (53.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Keylan Johnson has caught 10 passes for 306 yards (43.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Darius Cooper has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in 15 catches for 283 yards, an average of 40.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 1,626 yards (271.0 ypg) to lead Morehead State, completing 53.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 227 yards (37.8 ypg) on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Ramseur has piled up 173 yards (on 25 carries) with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp has collected 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 550 (91.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has 26 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 396 yards (66.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Trevon Kleint's two targets have resulted in five receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

