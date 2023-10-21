The Florida A&M Rattlers should come out on top in their matchup versus the Texas Southern Tigers at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas Southern vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-23.2) 51.6 Florida A&M 37, Texas Southern 14

Week 8 SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers covered eight times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

In Rattlers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Tigers vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Southern 25.5 40 43 22 16.8 49 Florida A&M 27.2 15.7 27 10 27 21.3

