AAC foes will do battle when the UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 30, UTSA 22

Florida Atlantic 30, UTSA 22 UTSA has won three of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (60%).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Roadrunners have a record of 1-0 (75%).

Florida Atlantic has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Owls have been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+2.5)



Florida Atlantic (+2.5) So far this season UTSA has two victories against the spread.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread twice this year.

This year, the Owls have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) UTSA and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 58.5 points four times this season.

This season, Florida Atlantic has played two games with a combined score over 58.5 points.

UTSA averages 27.8 points per game against Florida Atlantic's 26.5, amounting to 4.2 points under the game's point total of 58.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.3 58.5 58.2 Implied Total AVG 35.2 34.3 36 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 58.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 32.6 31 33.7 ATS Record 2-2-1 0-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.