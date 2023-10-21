OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season continues into Week 8, which includes four games involving teams from the OVC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the column below.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bryant Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Tennessee State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
