Big Ten action features the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The betting information predicts a close game, with the Badgers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Wisconsin has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Illinois has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Wisconsin & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200 Illinois To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.