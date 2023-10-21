How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Providence squaring off against Maine on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Holy Cross vs Boston College
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Maine vs Providence
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Yale vs Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Rensselaer vs Harvard
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch vs Ohio State at St. Thomas
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch New Hampshire vs UConn
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Syracuse vs Boston University
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Union vs Dartmouth
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Vermont vs Merrimack
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Brown vs Princeton
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
