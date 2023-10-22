Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Sunday, October 22 includes F1 Academy, Formula 1, and NASCAR Cup Series action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream it all, see the article below.

Watch even more auto racing action with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch F1 Academy: Austin - Race 3

Series: F1 Academy

F1 Academy Game Time: 10:40 AM ET

10:40 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!