Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros on top 3-2.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- In 124 of 172 games this season (72.1%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 55 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26 games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 69 games this year (40.1%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 96 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Valdez (12-11) takes the mound for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 198 2/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
