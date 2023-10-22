Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Garver -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 132 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros are holding a 3-2 series lead.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 60 of 94 games this year (63.8%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (22.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (19.1%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has had an RBI in 33 games this season (35.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (12-11) takes the mound for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 198 2/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
