The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 3-3.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 156 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.

In 76.9% of his 130 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 48 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 33 games this season (25.4%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 59 games this year (45.4%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (17.7%).

He has scored in 70 games this season (53.8%), including multiple runs in 25 games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings