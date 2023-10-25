Jack Hughes and John Carlson are among the players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals square off at Prudential Center on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 14 points in five games (four goals and 10 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 4 4 2 at Islanders Oct. 20 2 2 4 6 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 1 1 6 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 0 3 3 6 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 2 0 2 4

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's top contributors through five games, with three goals and six assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Islanders Oct. 20 0 3 3 1 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 1 1 2 5 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 0 0 0 1

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Tyler Toffoli has four goals and two assists for New Jersey.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 24 3 0 3 6 at Islanders Oct. 20 1 0 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 0 1 1 5 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Carlson has scored one goal (0.2 per game) and collected three assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with four total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.3%.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 3 at Senators Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 13 0 0 0 3

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with one goal and two assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 1 0 1 14 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 5 at Senators Oct. 18 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Oct. 13 0 0 0 4

