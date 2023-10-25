The San Antonio Spurs, with Devin Vassell, face the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Vassell, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-110)

Over 17.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+136)

Looking to bet on one or more of Vassell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.1 points per contest last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Mavericks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

Giving up an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Mavericks were the best squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.