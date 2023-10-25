Jeremy Sochan and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Sochan, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Mavericks conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

The Mavericks gave up 24.9 assists per contest last year (eighth in the league).

The Mavericks were the best team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.1 makes per game.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 33 20 6 2 2 0 1

