When the Sam Houston Bearkats square off against the UTEP Miners at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 25, our projection model predicts the Bearkats will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Sam Houston vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sam Houston (-8.2) 41.1 Sam Houston 25, UTEP 16

Week 9 CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats went 3-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, games featuring Bearkats hit the over twice.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The Miners is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

In theMiners' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Bearkats vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 13.4 25.9 27.5 34 9 25 UTEP 16.4 26.4 18.3 27.8 14.5 25

