Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-3.5) - -185 +150

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks had a +6 scoring differential last season, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in league) and allowing 114.1 (16th in NBA).

The Spurs had a -823 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They put up 113.0 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and gave up 123.1 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.

San Antonio compiled a 33-49-0 record against the spread last season.

Spurs and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Mavericks +2500 +1300 -

