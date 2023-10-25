Spurs vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
In the season opener for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-3.5)
|-
|-185
|+150
Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks had a +6 scoring differential last season, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in league) and allowing 114.1 (16th in NBA).
- The Spurs had a -823 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They put up 113.0 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and gave up 123.1 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.
- Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.
- San Antonio compiled a 33-49-0 record against the spread last season.
Spurs and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|+25000
|+15000
|-
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1300
|-
