The San Antonio Spurs are 4.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 231.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points 44 of 82 times.

Last season, Spurs games resulted in an average scoring total of 236.1, which is 4.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Spurs put together a 33-49-0 record against the spread last year.

San Antonio was underdogs 77 times last season and won 19, or 24.7%, of those games.

The Spurs had a record of 15-51 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 40.0% chance to win.

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

Last season, the Spurs were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, they were 14-27-0 ATS (.341).

In terms of the over/under, San Antonio's games finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.

The Spurs put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Mavericks gave up (114.1).

When scoring more than 114.1 points, San Antonio went 21-14 versus the spread and 15-20 overall.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Spurs Mavericks 113.0 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 21-14 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-6 15-20 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-6 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 13-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-21 13-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-15

