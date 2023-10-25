The Dallas Mavericks open their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, taking on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field, two% lower than the 48.5% the Mavericks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, San Antonio had a 14-17 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.5% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Mavericks finished 30th.

The Spurs averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (113) than the Mavericks allowed (114.1).

San Antonio put together a 15-20 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Spurs put up 115.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged on the road (111).

The Spurs conceded fewer points at home (121.4 per game) than away (124.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer treys on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Spurs Injuries