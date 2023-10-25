How to Watch the Spurs vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 25
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT
The Dallas Mavericks open their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, taking on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field, two% lower than the 48.5% the Mavericks' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, San Antonio had a 14-17 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.5% from the field.
- The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Mavericks finished 30th.
- The Spurs averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (113) than the Mavericks allowed (114.1).
- San Antonio put together a 15-20 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Spurs put up 115.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged on the road (111).
- The Spurs conceded fewer points at home (121.4 per game) than away (124.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer treys on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
