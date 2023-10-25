UTEP vs. Sam Houston Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, October 25
Our projection model predicts the Sam Houston Bearkats will defeat the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, October 25 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
UTEP vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Sam Houston (-8.2)
|41.1
|Sam Houston 25, UTEP 16
Week 9 CUSA Predictions
- Jacksonville State vs Florida International
- New Mexico State vs Louisiana Tech
- Liberty vs Western Kentucky
UTEP Betting Info (2023)
- The Miners is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Two of the Miners' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)
- The Bearkats went 3-4-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, two of Bearkats games went over the point total.
Miners vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Sam Houston
|13.4
|25.9
|27.5
|34.0
|9.0
|25.0
|UTEP
|16.4
|26.4
|18.3
|27.8
|14.5
|25.0
