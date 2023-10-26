Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Comanche County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Comanche County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Comanche County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gustine High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Coleman High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: De Leon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanket High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
