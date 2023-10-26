If you live in El Paso County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

Location: El Paso, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Irvin High School at San Elizario High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Location: San Elizario, TX

San Elizario, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School - El Paso at Warren High School