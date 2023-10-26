Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erath County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Erath County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Erath County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lingleville High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Perrin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Stephenville High School at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
