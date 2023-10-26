After one round of play in the 2023 Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thidapa Suwannapura has the top score (-9). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Maybank Championship

Start Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards

Par 72/6,596 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Maybank Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Thidapa Suwannapura 1st -9 63 Hannah Green 2nd -8 64 Pie-Yun Chien 3rd -7 65 Gina Kim 3rd -7 65 Linn Grant 3rd -7 65

Want to place a bet on the Maybank Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Maybank Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.